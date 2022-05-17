CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

