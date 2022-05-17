Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 18,321 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.