DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSM opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

