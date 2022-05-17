Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 110.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6,528.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

