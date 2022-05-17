Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 516.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 835,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.