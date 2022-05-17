Financial Insights Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 14.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

