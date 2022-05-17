First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

