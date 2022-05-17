First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $25,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

