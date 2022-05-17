First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

