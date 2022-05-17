First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,615 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Marqeta by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 3,487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marqeta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.