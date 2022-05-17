First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

