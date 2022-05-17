First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,452 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

