First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,647,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

