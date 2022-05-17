First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 618 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

