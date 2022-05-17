First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,006 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

