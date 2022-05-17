First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,751 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

