First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

