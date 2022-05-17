First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,025,000 after buying an additional 85,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of QSR opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

