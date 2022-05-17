First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

