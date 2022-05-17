First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 114.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.