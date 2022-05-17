First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,012,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tilray by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

