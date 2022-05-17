First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,702,000 after buying an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

