First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

