First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 240,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,806,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.