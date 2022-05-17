First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

