First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

