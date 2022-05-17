First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $229.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.04. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

