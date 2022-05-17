First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $84.84 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

