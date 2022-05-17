First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

NYSE:WEX opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

