First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.