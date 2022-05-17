First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 181,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 59,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

