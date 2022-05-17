First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

