First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SuRo Capital worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 29.75.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 3,376.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 392.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSSS. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

