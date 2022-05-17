First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

