First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $932.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.