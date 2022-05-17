First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

