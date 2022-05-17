First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 44.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

LGI Homes Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.