First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

PBD opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

