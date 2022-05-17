First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $381,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $249,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

