First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $424,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.71 and a beta of 0.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

