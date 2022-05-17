First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 148,101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,101 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $1,876,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

