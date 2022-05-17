First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

