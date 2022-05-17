First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $133.45 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

