First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 455.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $220.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

