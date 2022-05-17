First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

