First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.