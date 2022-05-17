First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Novanta by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

