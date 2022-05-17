First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $7,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DH opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

