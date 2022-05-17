First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

