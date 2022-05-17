First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.